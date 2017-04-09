Sunderland fans' support for Bradley Lowery as brave youngster attends Manchester United game

Sunderland AFC fans showed their support for Bradley Lowery again this afternoon.

The five-year-old, who has terminal neuroblastoma, was at the Black Cats' game against Manchester United at the Stadium of Light.

Jermain Defoe greets Bradley before the match.

Bradley, from Blackhall, has become well-known to Sunderland players over recent months, and again got the chance to meet up with pals Jermain Defoe and Vito Mannone, among others.

Meanwhile, fans chanted his name and applauded in the fifth minute of the game, which Man United went on to win 3-0.

It came a day after Bradley was guest of honour at the Grand National.

Bradley's parents were last week given the devastating news that the treatment he has been receiving in his battle against cancer is not working.

That led to a call to action on social media sites, with fans calling for a chant five minutes into the Premier League game.

More than 300,000 people spotted the post on the Sunderland Echo, Hartlepool Mail and Shields Gazette’s Facebook pages and many called for fans to sing ‘There’s Only One Bradley Lowery’ at the Stadium of Light.

They did just that in the fifth minute as the football world continued to show its support for the youngster.