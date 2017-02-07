Sunderland helps protect young players and fans on Safer Internet Day

The Black Cats have been doing their bit to keep young players and fans safe online as part of a worldwide drive.

Sunderland AFC has spent today educating its younger academy members about how to create a better and safer online community, joining hundreds of organisations across the UK and over 100 countries in marking Safer Internet Day.

Safer Internet Day 2017 at Sunderland AFC

The lessons for the youngsters included a session on the dangers and impacts of social media alongside online contact and messaging.

Sunderland AFC’s head of education and welfare, Don Peattie, said: “It is important that as part of the young players’ journey that they are educated about the responsible use of technology.

"People are being more frequently introduced to the internet and social media from an early age and we as a club have a responsibility to teach our younger academy members about both the positive and negative effects of the internet.

"Safer Internet Day provides the perfect forum for us to do that and today’s activities have been very informative for everyone at the club.”

Sunderland AFC are also part of a nationwide day of action involving the #SID2017 social media campaign and youth events where young people will have the opportunity to have their say about the digital issues that affect them.

Will Gardner, Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre and chief executive of Childnet, said: “Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for everyone across the UK and globally to unite for a better internet. Whether you are a young person, parent, carer, school or organisation, we can all ‘be the change’ and take positive actions to make the internet a better place.

"Hundreds of schools and organisations have pledged their support for Safer Internet Day and it is this collaboration that helps ensure Safer Internet Day has such a positive impact, reaching 40% of UK children in 2016 and growing year on year.”

Find out more and get involved at www.saferinternetday.org.uk.