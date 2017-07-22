Sunderland International Airshow: First Saturday display cancelled although weather set to improve

Have your say

Saturday's opening attraction at Sunderland International Airshow was cancelled due to misty skies.

The 11am RAF Falcons display fell victim to the gloomy weather although conditions are expected to improve as the afternoon progresses.

Peter Teichman.

Pilots attended a briefing at the Hilton Garden Hotel, Sunderland before heading to the air show.

Peter Teichman, from Essex, is due to fly his 1944 P51 Mustang American fighter plane on Saturday afternoon. He has been flying in the airshow for more than 10 years.

He said: "It's a terrific event because the public are very enthusiastic. You get hundreds of thousands of people on the beach over the weekend which is great.

"It's a very friendly place and a very well run show. We really enjoy coming here.

"Also being over the sea you can exercise a bit more balletic licence because there are less restrictions compared to being over land."

Look out later for a James Bond themed display from Pete Davies in his helicopter-like Autogyro.

It is similar to the kind featured in You Only Live Twice.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the movie Pete will be wearing a tuxedo.

He said: "I will be wearing coloured gloves so if you see me waving wave back.

"I can come down to my minimum height of 100 metres which puts me virtually eye level with the crowd.

"We are entertainers so it is nice to see people enjoying what we do."