Sunderland issues zero flytipping fines under new powers, finds investigation

Sunderland council chiefs have yet to use new powers to fine illegal dumpers.

New rules came into force in May 2016 which allow councils to issue £400 fines to fly-tippers caught in the act.

But figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show Sunderland City Council has so far not issued any fines under the new powers.

The number is in stark contract to Newcastle City Council, which has issued 47 of the new fines since May.

The information, gathered and released by the Press Association, comes after a number of complaints about dumping and vermin from angry residents in recent months.

Related: Families plagued by rats in Sunderland neighbourhood

Neighbouring County Durham issued 10 fines under the new powers, and South Tyneside issued three.





