Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips to appear at Stadium of Light talk-in

Sunderland AFC goal scoring hero Kevin Phillips is to return to the Stadium of Light on Friday evening for a special talk-in event.

"Super Kev", who scored 134 goals in 237 appearances for the Black Cats, is an ambassador for the SAFC Fans Museum, which is due to open in August, and is in Sunderland meeting fans this week.

He is also doing talk-ins at The Point in Sunderland city centre on Wednesday and at Houghton Comrades Club on Thursday.

The evening with ‘Super Kev’ in Quinn’s Bar at the stadium from 7pm until 1am will give fans the chance to take part in a Q&A and meet one of their most iconic figures, at a cost of £15 per ticket.

The ticket includes pie and peas and there will be a cash bar operation throughout the night.

Tickets are available by calling 0371 911 1555 or emailing events@safc.com.