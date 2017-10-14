Sunderland legend Niall Quinn to visit fans in South Shields

Sunderland football legend Niall Quinn is making his way to South Tyneside to meet fans.

Quinn will be appearing at The Hedworth Hall, South Shields, next month - with the venue saying it has been trying to arrange a date with him for years.

The former striker and Chairman of Sunderland AFC will now head to the venue in Dean Road, South Shields - which has entertained a number of sporting legends over the years - on November 16.

Hedworth Hall manager Carl Mowatt said: “For years we have been in negotiations to try and arrange a visit by Niall Quinn.

“Now our perseverance has paid off.

“The night will ive people the chance to ask questions of Niall about his footballing career, his role as a TV pundit and his thoughts on Sunderland.”

The evening, sponsored by Redline Taxis, Westoe Taxis and Sovereign Strategy, will be compered by Graeme Forster and will also feature comedian Gary Marshall.

Niall Quinn is Ireland’s second highest goalscorer of all time and during his career has played for Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland later becoming Chairman of the Black Cats.

In 2013, he was handed the Freedom of the city by Sunderland Council.

Quinn follows other sporting legends who have appeared at the Hedworth Hall including footballers Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne, Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer, Peter Reid and Lee Clarke and boxing legends Sugar Ray Leonard, Larry Holmes Frank Bruno and fresh from winning the heavyweight title Anthony Joshua.

Tickets for the night are available, priced £30, and include a meal from the venue or calling 456 3112.

Doors open at 7pm.