Sunderland man and his wife found dead in Cambodia

A probe has been launched after a Sunderland man and his wife were found dead in Cambodia.

The couple, who have not been officially named, are believed to have been found at a guest house in Sihanoukville on New Year's Eve.

Police in Cambodia are investigating the deaths and the Foreign Office has been informed.

The man is understood to be in his mid-30s.

The woman is understood to originally be from London and in her late-20s.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with local authorities following the deaths of two British Nationals in Cambodia and are ready to support their families at this extremely difficult time.”

Sihanouk is a province in the south west of south east-Asian country, known for its beaches, tropical islands and the mangrove jungles of Ream National Park.

Set around a deep-water port on a peninsula jutting into the Gulf of Thailand, the provincial capital of Sihanoukville is lined with palm-fringed beaches, seafood restaurants and late-night bars. Overlooking the capital is the hilltop Buddhist temple of Wat Leu.