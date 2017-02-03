Sunderland players give backing to World Cancer Day

Top Cats are giving their backing to the fight against deadly cancer.

Sunderland AFC has pledged its full support for World Cancer Day as club stars come together to help raise awareness.

Ahead of the Black Cats’ fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow, members of David Moyes’ first team squad will be wearing t-shirts and unity bands in support of the day of action.

The club will also be helping raise awareness through its website and social channels with special messages from first team players.

World Cancer Day, which features young Sunderland AFC fan Bradley Lowery in its campaign, sees millions of people unite in the fight against cancer, with people showing their support to help raise vital funds for life saving research.

Funds raised help support over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses and quickens the progress in the fight against over 200 cancer types.

Because of this research 450 people survive cancer every day.

Five-year-old Bradley, of Blackhall Colliery, has been told he has terminal neuroblastoma.

The SAFC-mad youngster has been mascot twice for his beloved club ahead of matches against Everton and Chelsea.

SAFC captain John O’Shea, said: “It is only right that the club supports such an important day.

“I think everyone has in some way been affected by cancer, be that through a loved one or friend, and we are proud to give our backing to World Cancer Day.”

For more information about World Cancer Day go to www.cruk.org/worldcancerday.

