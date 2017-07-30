Sunderland silent over player's astonishing video comments about some of his teammates

Sunderland AFC have refused to comment after midfielder Darron Gibson launched an extraordinary attack on the team and his fellow players.

Just hours after The Black Cats lost 5-0 at home in a pre-season friendly to Celtic, Gibson was captured on a social media video making foul-mouthed and derogatory comments in a bar - believed to be in a local hotel.

Darron Gibson in the video

Gibson can be seen talking in derogatory terns about the team and claiming some of players don't care about the club.

When asked by those around him whether he is bothered by Sunderland's current predicament, Gibson insists he is, but there are others at the club who are not.

The midfielder then goes on to agree that a number of players, he believes, don't "care about the team".

After being questioned about his loyalty to the Black Cats, the former Manchester United man - who signed in January, replied: "I might be off my face in here, but I still want to play for Sunderland. The rest of them don't."

The outburst comes less than a week before Sunderland start their Championship campaign at home against Derby County on Friday night.

Gibson and his Sunderland team-mates were left with a bitter taste in their mouths yesterday following their huge loss against Scottish Premier League champions Celtic.

A hat-trick from Callum McGregor and goals from Jonny Hayes and Stuart Armstrong put Sunderland to the sword at the Stadium of Light ahead of the new season.

The friendly match had been organised to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club moving to The Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC did not wish to make any comment on the video.



