Supporters call for Kevin Ball to become next Sunderland manager

Sunderland supporters are calling for SAFC legend Kevin Ball to become the next manager of the club following Simon Grayson's dramatic departure.

Grayson was sacked last night after the Black Cats drew 3-3 at home to Bolton, marking the 19th home game without a win.

The sacking of Simon Grayson is the best thing for the club according to die-hard supporters.

And now die-hard supporters have had their say on what they think of the news, with many hoping that former skipper Kevin Ball will take charge.

Michael Ganley, vice chairman of the SAFC Liaison Group (SLG), has called the sacking of Grayson a 'harsh reality check', but believes it is the best thing going forward for the club.

The life-long fan said: "One of the only positives is that it is better that we start this procedure early, in advance of Christmas and the January transfer window.

"But if this is the club going forward then it is fantastic that the club has done it, as we have been given the opportunity to perform better.

"It is a positive decision by the football club to dismiss him.



"Fans are pretty loyal and they are standing by the club and as a fan it is a positive and it is the right thing to do as we have got to think long term.

"Grayson is a lovely guy, but at the end of the day it is about management and there is so much riding on it.

"We need the right man to manage the club.

"The results speak for themselves and now is the time to find out what is going to happen.

"We have all got to stand together."

He added: "We have got one man who wears his heart on his sleeve and it's Kevin Ball.

"I think we should give him the opportunity to come in and be on the bench.

"We need an old timer like him who can get the best out of the players."

Steven Goldsmith, from Wise Men Say podcast, agreed that it was the right decision for the club and felt that Ball was the only man for the job.

He said: "I was surprised at the timing, but I think it is the right decision.



"I think he has done the best he can and I feel for him personally, as I know that he was really proud to manage a club like this - it was the biggest opportunity he has had.

"But football fans are educated and they know that this is the right decision."

Paul Dobson from Sunderland fanzine A Love Supreme, said: "I don't think anybody was surprised.

"We just want a bit of continuity.

"One league win in 15 simply isn't good enough.

"People have been screaming for his head for a number of weeks now, but people have defended him because they don't want to go though the turmoil again.

"I think John O'Shea would be a good choice, or perhaps Kevin Ball and him together.

"But it is a difficult one to predict and we will have to wait for the dust to settle."

