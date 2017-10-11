'Suspicious incident' at South Shields school was false alarm, say police

Police say claims a woman had approached children in a car has been found to be a Good Samaritan breaking up children fighting.

Northumbria Police was contacted after a a report was made to a teacher that the three students from Harton Academy had been approached by a woman in a silver Astra.

Officers visited the school yesterday following on from the incident on Monday evening, which involved 12 and 13-year-olds from the school.

However, it has now emerged the incident is not as it first appeared.

A force spokesman said: "Officers visited the school and spoke to the pupils to establish the circumstances around the incident.

"Following the investigation and after speaking to the children and the woman involved, police have established that nothing suspicious was behind the incident and the woman was breaking up what appeared to be a play fight between the pupils."