'Suspicious incident' investigated after claim woman approached school students

Police officers will today visit a South Shields school as they investigate a claim students were approached by a woman in a car.

Northumbria Police are due to attend Harton Academy, in Lisle Road, to speak to pupils as officers piece together what happened.

The force has confirmed it is carrying out inquiries into a suspicious incident.

A spokesman said: "At 5.40pm yesterday evening police received a third hand report three pupils, aged 12 and 13, had told a teacher at Harton Technology College they had been approached by a woman in a silver Astra.

"Officers will be visiting the school this morning to speak to the pupils and establish the circumstances around the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The head of the school was unable to comment, but a spokeswoman for Harton Academy said: “The school is happy to leave the investigation in the hands of police.”