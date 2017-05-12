Swansea City to donate up to £3,000 to Bradley Lowery appeal

Swansea City are to donate up to £3,000 to Bradley Lowery's appeal fund when they face Sunderland tomorrow.

The Welsh club have said they will pass on £1 for every complimentary meal voucher handed in at the Stadium of Light.

The Swans are handing out 3,000 £5.50 food and drink vouchers to travelling fans and have pledged to add an additional pound for each voucher redeemed inside the ground.

SAFC have already said that proceeds from the match programme, for which Bradley has been made cover star, will also go to the appeal.

A statement on the club website reads: "The Swans will be showing their support for loveable young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery at the Stadium of Light on Saturday by donating up to £3,000 to his fund via the Jack Army.

"The five-year-old’s battle against cancer (neuroblastoma) has touched the hearts of the footballing nation.

"As a result, the Swans have agreed to donate £1 for every complimentary meal voucher handed in at the stadium on Saturday to the fund.

"With the club set to distribute 3,000 free £5.50 food and drink vouchers to the travelling Swans fans in the North East, the club will add an additional pound to the Bradley Lowery Fund every time a voucher is redeemed at the concourse food outlets.

"Swans fans can also give the fund an additional boost by purchasing a £3 matchday programme on the day, with Sunderland making Bradley the cover star and donating all proceeds to the cause."

Bradley, who turns six next week, is likely to celebrate his birthday in hospital as his treatment against neuroblastoma continues.

"Doctors are hoping to slow down the speed at which tumours are growing inside his body after scans showed that he will now need intensive antibiotics for a week.

But despite the news, his family is still hopefully he will be able to be mascot for his beloved Sunderland at their final home game on Saturday.