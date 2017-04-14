Swimming pool at £13m Hebburn Central forced to close for fortnight

A swimming pool at a £13million community hub is set to be closed for maintenance – less than two years after opening.

Council bosses say that the pool at Hebburn Central, based in Glen Street, will be shut for two weeks, starting on Monday, April 24.

It comes after an issue with the tiles at the venue.

Hebburn Central itself will remain open while the work is carried out.

Repair work is also set to begin on Tuesday to the external paving surrounding Hebburn Central and the shopping centre.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “An issue with the grouting of the tiles has become apparent and we have worked closely with the original contractor to identify a solution.

“Both this and the work to the external will be carried out at no cost to the council.”

Users of the pool have been advised that they are able to use the facilities at Haven Point, in South Shields, and Jarrow Community Pool, while Hebburn Central is unavailable.

The pools are expected to reopen to the public on Monday, May 8.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of the council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “We have scheduled the works to avoid school holiday periods and minimise disruption.

“We appreciate people’s patience and apologise for any inconvenience.

“In the meantime, people can use our other swimming facilities at Haven Point and Jarrow Community Pool.”

The maintenance works to the external paving will be completed in small phases, according to the council, in a bid to keep disruption to a minimum.

That work is expected to take about four weeks to complete, and will begin on Tuesday.

Hebburn Central opened its doors to the public in June 2015.

The £13million community facility includes a six-lane swimming pool, a learner pool with bubble pools, a sauna and a steam room.

Also based in the two-storey building is a sports hall, dance studio, soft play area, library, learning centre and cafe, as well as meeting rooms, a customer service centre and an outdoor games area.

The facility won praise after figures released last July revealed it had attracted more than 221,000 leisure admissions and 2,367 members in its first year.

Book loans had also increased by 31% compared to the same period in Hebburn Library, with the number of new lenders more than doubling.

There was also been a 369% increase in people using public computers.

Council chiefs at the time said it had become an integral part of the community in Hebburn.