Talented students impress judges at hair and beauty competition

Talented youngsters in South Tyneside have wowed judges with their skills at a national hair and beauty competition.

Six students from schools across the borough claimed first, second and third place, in the regional heat of The Association of Hairdressers and Therapists (AHT) competition.

Boldon School year 11 students Alana Wilson and Caitlin McFarlane came first and second place respectively, in the school 14 plus face paining category, for their designs based on the theme of board games.

St Joseph’s School year 11 pupil Dominique Thurlow took third place in the same category.

Another St Joseph’s year 11 pupil, Chloe Roberts, came first in the school 14 plus evening style category.

Boldon School year 11 pupil Demi Eunson came second place and Hebburn Comprehensive School year 10 pupil Chloe Hogg came third.

The competition which was open to students at schools and colleges across the region, looks to recognises emerging talent in the industry.

Teacher and director of Jaz Training Limited, Jacki Van-Hoof, says she couldn’t be prouder of the girls.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted for them and they are so happy.

“The competition as held at Federation Brewery in Dunston and the girls entered two categories out of the 15 available.

“The girls had a set time to create a face painting design on a model and the evening hairstyle was created a mannequin head.

“They were then judged by a panel of experts.”

The girls, who are in the first and second years of their training, were selected by their teachers to enter the competition.

Mrs Van-Hoof added: “The first four from each category are selected to go to the national final of the competition, which will take place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on March 13.

“So we will all travel down together for the day.

“For the girls to have taken come of the top places is brilliant, as the competition is a massive thing and there were thousands of people there on the day.”