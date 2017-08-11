Talks underway after offers made on sites in South Shields

Talks have began over the sale of land once occupied by a former retail warehouse on a South Tyneside industrial estate.

Council chiefs have revealed an offer has been made for the three acre site in Towers Place, Simonside - which once housed a Co-Op warehouse.

We are working through the finer details Council spokesman

The site is one of two in the borough which are currently subject to offers by seperate companies, as the council look to sell off the land.

As yet, the council were unable to confirm whether the land at Towers Place will remain for industrial use or whether it will be sold for housing development.

The second site is in Farding Square, Marsden, where former blocks of flats were demolished to make way for new modern housing.

That site was marketed by land agents GVA which asked for informal sealed tenders for the land by no later than April.

The area, which covers 1.51 hectares, was described as providing developers with an opportunity to “deliver an attractive, high quality residential scheme” within a strong market area and “highly sought after coastal location.”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “We have received offers on both sites and we are working through the finer details of both with the respective interested parties.”

Speaking at the time of the land at Farding Square being marketed, Coun Ed Malcolm, lead member for innovation and resources aty SDouth Tyneside Council, said: “This is a major milestone in the redevelopment of Farding Square, moving on from the demolition of outdated flats. We are now looking forward to seeing the development of attractive, modern housing which will further enhance an already superb location and coastal community.”

Six low rise blocks, which had been built in the 1950s, were demolished at the end of 2015 to clear the way for the development with residents relocated to other properties.

It is thought the 72 two and three-bedroom flats would have needed about £7m spending on them to bring them up to modern standards.