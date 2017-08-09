Taxi driver’s charity walk plan

A taxi driver will be putting on his walking shoes to raise cash for a children’s charity.

Darren Murphy, 33, from Jarrow, has organised a walk from Sunderland to South Shields and will be joined by more than 40 adults, children and family members to raise funds for the charity 4louis.

Darren, who works for Kens Mini Bus Services, in South Shields, says he is giving something back after his niece Ebony-Jade Mitchell passed away two years ago at just one day old and the charity supported her parents and siblings.

He said: “This walk is to help other families and the charity. They helped out my family a lot when Ebony-Jade passed away and I want to help them support other families”.

The charity supports families who have suffered the loss of children, infants or stillbirth, and provides hospitals across the country with memory boxes for families who have lost their baby.

Kirsty McGurrell, from Houghton-Le-Spring, founded the charity after losing a baby boy, Louis, to a stillbirth in 2009.

4louis, based in Bridgewater Road, Washington is family-run and relies on volunteers to supply memory boxes across the UK.

Each memory box has been created for families to capture keepsakes, including, a curl box to save a lock of hair, a kit to capture imprints of hands and feet in ink and clay, and two teddy bears, one for baby and one for the family.

The walk will begin at 2pm on August 31 from Roker Cafe, in Sunderland, and finish at South Shields park, with a break on the way to stop and have a picnic with the children.

After the walk the children who take part will be presented with medals and certificates provided by the charity.

To take part in the walk or make a donation, call Darren on 07581 471 512.

For more information on the children’s charity visit www.4louis.co.uk