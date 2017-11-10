Taxi firm’s pledge for Royal British Legion

A South Tyneside taxi firm is getting set to host a fundraising drive in honour of the borough’s fallen heroes.

Richmond Taxis wll be paying tribute to South Tyneside’s heroes past and present tomorrow by raising funds for the Royal British Legion.

From 11.02am until 12.02pm, all fares taken will be matched with money donated to the South Shields branch of the charity.

Drivers will also be requested to observe the two-minute silence on Saturday and Sunday.

Manager Steve Pippin said: “As a company we wanted to pay our own tribute to South Tyneside’s heroes past and present.

“We know the Royal British Legion do a fantastic job in promoting awareness and remembering those whose efforts sometimes go unnoticed.

“In honour of the work they do, and the sacrifices made by our armed forces we will be running a special fundraising event. After observing the two- minute silence any taxis booked between the hour of 11.02am and 12.02pm we will match and donate to the Royal British Legion.

“The charity is one close to our hearts as the partner of our owner’s Grandad, who recently passed away, was a member of the British Legion so we know first hand the remarkable work they do.”

n Taxis can be booked by calling 455 3131.