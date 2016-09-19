Teaching is ‘superb’ at South Tyneside nursery

A South Tyneside nursery has clinched top marks from education bosses.

Jarrow Day Nursery has been rated outstanding in all areas following a recent report by Ofsted inspectors.

Nicola Dunn, manager at the nursery, in Western Road, said: “I am very proud of my staff for achieving this rating as it endorses the hard work and dedication they put into the care and education of each and every child.

“We always strive to give the children in our care the best start in life, which is not only about teaching them, which is important, but also nurturing them to build their confidence and self esteem and by achieving this outstanding grade it is an acknowledgement of the dedication of the staff team.

“We pride ourselves on our partnerships with parents, this ensures we are able to cater for each child’s individual needs, which ensures they are confident learners.”

Inspectors rated the nursery as outstanding in all areas, including leadership, quality of teaching, personal development and outcomes for children.

In their report the inspectors said: “Leaders and staff have worked extremely hard since the previous inspection to raise the quality of the provision to an outstanding level.

“Meticulous self-evaluation procedures are in place. Leaders scrupulously review the quality of the provision. They have excellent systems in place to gather the views of children and parents to continue to evaluate their practice.

“The quality of teaching is superb. Staff plan an exceptional range of rich and stimulating activities for children to explore. They use precise and challenging questioning as children play. This helps children to develop their thinking skills.”

Inspectors praised the staff team for a remarkable understanding of how children learn and their observations and assessments to plan a tremendous range of rich and stimulating activities.

The report said: “Children’s physical skills are remarkably well supported. Children take part in their own mini Olympics. They balance, jump and move their bodies in different ways.

“Partnerships with parents are excellent. Parents speak very highly of staff and leaders. They state they feel welcomed into the nursery and have extensive opportunities to contribute to their children’s learning.”

Inspectors said the children make rapid progress towards the early learning goals and staff provide children with a fantastic range of opportunities to develop their early writing skills.

They said: “They explore a very large range of mark-making materials in the extremely well-resourced outdoor area. They share their thoughts and ideas as they play.”