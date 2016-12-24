Team help spread Christmas wishes to South Tyneside’s unsung heroes

Christmas came early to a group of deserving families – thanks to a team of kind-hearted community fundraisers.

Youngsters battling life-threatening illnesses, people living with life-changing disabilities and medical conditions, those who have overcome adversity or who have given their time to make a difference to the lives of others, were presented with a range of gifts from Community Corner.

The Christmas Wishes campaign launched by founders Cheryl McDonald and Lynn Davis, was aimed at recognising the unsung heroes of South Tyneside.

Last month, they asked for nominations for people who others thought were deserving of a special gift.

Cheryl said: “Our Christmas Wishes was so special to do this year. It is so nice to raise money and see it go to such deserving people within our own community.

“We had so many nominations and they were so touching and heartwarming, we couldn’t choose between them all.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the day when everyone came to the shop to collect their ‘wishes’ seeing smiles on everyone’s faces just gives us the best feeling.

“We want to thank everyone for their support to Community Corner in 2016.

“We simply can’t continue to do what we do without donations of good quality items and also our customers support who buy from us as well as our team who help make it all happen.

“We really are making a difference to people within our own community.”

Among those collecting Christmas wishes was Kayleigh Brennan who has battled leukaemia, Kieran Emma, who is waiting for a double hip operation at the age of 25, and Alan Darling who is battling his way back to health after suffering a brain haemorrhage and his partner Christina Wright who has cared for him.

Community Corner raises cash by selling donated goods from its store in Edinburgh Road, Jarrow and through its Facebook page.

The shop will re-open after the Christmas and New Year break on January 4.