Team in pole position after winning place in F1 challenge

A team of students have set the wheels in motion as they prepare to take to the track in a national competition.

Jarrow School signed up to take part in the F1 in Schools challenge for the first time after they were given an insight into the engineering world at an industrial cadets session at Nissan.

Alex Campbell and Miles Kearvell of Jarrow School's Team Impulso at the controls.

They returned to the plant for the regional round of the event as they pitched their Team Impulso project, detailing its designs, merchandise plans, its sponsorship, social media efforts and how they managed their roles.

They then got the chance to put their model car to the test against others, with more than 30 schools joining in the event.

Their hard work has won them a place in the national final after they won their time trial and impressed judges.

The victory has also helped them scoop £1,000 to put towards the next stage of the competition at Silverstone.

But the team’s eye is also the target of having to raise up to £15,000 if they make it through to the world championship, which could take them to Malaysia or Singapore.

The group brings together Year nine student Izzy Campbell, 14, and her sister Alex, 15, and fellow year 10s Jessica Wingrove, Miles Kearvell, Aaron Charlton and Andrew Conquer.

They were supported by Mike Yeoman, the school’s head of design and technology and engineering.

He said: “I’m very proud of the commitment, teamwork and drive they have shown to get this far at the first attempt. “To have students show the independence and enthusiasm for engineering is something we strive for as teachers.

Team Impulso's purple car prepares to take on a rival.

“The surprise and joy on their faces when the winners were announced was great.

“I think they now realise anything is possible.

“The F1 in Schools competition is a fantastic way to enthuse tomorrow’s engineers.

“They are looking forward to the challenge of competing on the national stage at Silverstone in March and are busy preparing for this, modifying the car, raising sponsorship, improving the portfolios and brushing up on their presentation techniques.

Team Impulso with their winners' cheque.

“The world championships are now in reach where they will need to raise thousands of pounds.”

The team is so far being backed by Jarrow florist Thanks a Bunch and Mo Tech.

Anyone else who would like to add their support can email f1challenge@myjarrowschool.com, while more information can be found via the team’s social media accounts via www.facebook.com/impulso and @f1_impulso.