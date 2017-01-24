Teen shapes up for bright future as fitness business goes from strength to strength

A teenager from South Tyneside is shaping up for a bright future – as her fitness business goes from strength to strength.

Sheridan Mordew, 19, from Hebburn, set up Shape Up With Sher almost a year ago.

The qualified personal trainer has since helped over 600 people across the country with their health and fitness goals.

Her online nutrition and exercise programmes have proved extremely popular, with 100 people in the North East also being helped.

Sheridan’s success has come after she studied business studies at Gateshead College, and became president of an initiative within the college called the Northern Stars enterprise society, which supports budding entrepreneurs.

She said: “I was originally inspired by my parents, who both have run their own businesses.

“I enrolled on the course at Gateshead College to learn more about business and how to run one independently and successfully.

“I always wanted to be my own boss so I could push myself, make my own decisions and be in charge of my own workload and earnings.”

Sheridan is now a personal and group trainer in South Tyneside, and works both mobile and from Fitness 2000 gym, in Sunderland.

She added: “I wanted to keep it personal and run everything myself.

“Clients prefer to speak to the boss and the face of the company, someone they can trust and who they have got to know.

“I am really enjoying being the point of contact and hearing all of my clients’ fantastic success stories first hand.

“I have helped some people lose up to three stone and become healthier and happier, which is so rewarding.

“I am looking forward to growing my empire, helping others achieve their health and fitness goals and continuing with creating an ecommerce website and developing both my programmes and nutrition plans.”