Teenage boy threatened with knife and assaulted in Jarrow - do you recognise these men?

A teenage boy was assaulted and threatened with a knife in a terrifying robbery in Jarrow.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident, which took place on Thursday, January 11.

According to police, he was approached at about 9.15pm by two males at the junction of Monks Way and Shaftesbury Avenue, near to Bede Metro Station.

Police have today released images of two men they would like to speak to about the incident.

Officers say the boy had his rucksack, mobile phone and headphones stolen in the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesman added: "Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police have released images of two people they would like to speak to about the incident as it's believed they were in the area at the time and may be able to help.

"The men in the images, or anyone who may know their identity, are urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 003898H/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111."