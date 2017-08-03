Teenage musician Simona hopes to be top Young Performer

Taking home the title of Young Performer would mean a lot to gifted South Shields musician Simona Didiasova.

That’s the view of her dad Graeme Banks who nominated the 14-year-old performer for the category in this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Young Performer nominee Simona Didiasova.

Sponsored by Port of Tyne, the annual accolade is awarded to talented youngsters in the borough each year.

Mr Banks said: “Simona is a talented piano and saxophone player.

“She taught herself to play the guitar and from there the she learnt how to read music.

“Since then she can just pick up an instrument and play them.

Young Performer nominee Simona Didiasova.

“She loves it and is just one of those people who can play everything.”

Starting her love of music from the age of 11, talented teen can also play the piano and enjoys a variety of music ranging from pop songs to Eastern music.

A member of the South Tyneside Senior Orchestra, Simona also attends the Discovery School in Newcastle where she excels in science and maths.

Mr Banks, 57, from The Ridgeway, added: “A highlight is her performance of song Maneater by Daryl Hall and John Oates where she plays all the instruments in the piece.

Young Performer nominee Simona Didiasova.

“She plays the piano and sets it in rhythm mode and then does the saxophone solos as well, it is gob-smacking.

“She is very excited to be nominated for the award and it would mean a lot to her if she won, as she just loves to perform.

“She loves sharing music with people - she is a natural performer.

Previous years have seen the likes of Joe McElderry and Jade Thirlwall taking home the honour before hitting the big time on shows such as the X Factor.

Sponsoring The overall Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including, Harlow Print, Northumbrian Water, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

We are asking for nominations to be submitted by Friday, September 1.

Following the deadline there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5, at the Customs House.

The top three will then be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon on September 21.

To make a nomination, email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk with the category you wish to nominate and provide your full contact details, including email address and phone number along with those of your nominee.

Nominations can also be posted to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Best of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

Categories

We have a great range of categories for you in this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

It means you can put forward your favourites in everything from role model of the year through to sporting excellence.

Take a look at the categories below and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist – and the harder their task will be to choose winners in each section.

These are the sections to choose from:

n Role Model

n Neighbour of the Year

n Greener South Tyneside

n Child of Achievement

n Fundraiser of the Year

n Entrepreneur of the Year

n Carer of the Year

n Sporting Excellence

n Sports Team of the Year

n Community Champion

n Student of the Year

n Community Group

n Volunteer of the Year

n Child of Courage

n Young Performer of the Year

n Lifetime Contribution