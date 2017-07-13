Teenage singer looks back on whirlwind year following Best of South Tyneside award win

A teenage singing sensation has had a whirlwind year since winning the Best of South Tyneside Young Performer Award.

Last summer Hope Swan left an audience close to tears when she dedicated her performance to her late gran who was her biggest fan.

Hope Swan takes part in The 2016 Young Performers of the Year Award at the Custom House in South Shields Picture: DAVID WOOD

The A Level student took home the accolade - sponsored by Port of Tyne - following a sensational performance of Adele hit ’All I Ask’ at the annual ceremony.

Now 18, Hope is gearing up to study medicine at Hull York Medical School and her family have hailed the award as giving her a chance to live out her performing dream.

Mum Debbie Swan, from Sunderland Road, South Shields, said: “The award has given her a boost.

“Particularly when she performed at the Tony Hadley concert at Bents Park, as she absolutely loved it.

Young Performer of the Year winner Hope Swan speaks during the Shields Gazette's Best of South Tyneside event at the Quality Hotel in Boldon Picture: DAVID WOOD

“Over the last year she has taken part in a charity single along with other singers in the North East, in aid of the Manchester victims.

“She has also been in a number of shows.

“She just loves to sing and has loved music since she was small.

“Sadly her grandmother Patricia Swan died in August last year and it has been really hard for her, as everything happened all together and she had to do her medical exams.

Hope Billie Swan performs during the Shields Gazette's Best of South Tyneside event at the Quality Hotel in Boldon Picture: DAVID WOOD

“But she has made us all so proud.”

It has been a busy year indeed for Hope, who attends Starset Theatre and JnK dance, with the last 12 months seeing her star in productions including Scrooge and Little Shop of Horrors, alongside sitting her final A Level exams.

Now she hopes to join the Gilbert and Sullivan Society when she goes to university.

Mum Debbie said on the award: “I would recommend other people to put forward young performers for the award as it does give them a confidence boost and even if they don’t win its a great experience.

Young Performer of the Year winner Hope Swan with gran Patricia Mountain.

“Its unique in the fact it is open to kids from lot of different groups, not just singing, so it has a difference audience on the performance night.”

