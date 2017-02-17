Teenage sisters will be up to their old tricks in South Shields magic show

Magical sisters are aiming to conjure up a special performance when they bring their award-winning act to South Tyneside.

Sisters Leah Mae and Sara Jade Devine will be up to their old tricks at The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields, next month.

The siblings will be performing in the South Tyneside International Music Festival, at The Customs House.

They are performing as part of the 14th South Tyneside International Magic Festival (STIMF), which is on betwee March 16 and 19.

The teenage siblings, under the stage name Destiny, became the youngest members of the Magic Circle – the leading organisation for magicians – in 2015.

The sisters, from Monkseaton, North Tyneside, became the first females to win the Magic Circle’s Young Magician of the Year award after impressing a panel at the Magic Circle’s London headquarters.

Leah Mae, 18, presents classic magic and illusions while assisted by Sara Jade, 15.

Third generation magician Leah Mae has been performing since she was just eight.

She said: “Magic is something I’ve grown up with.

“It’s been a huge part of my life and is something I just love.

“As long as I can remember, it’s pretty much all I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’ve been very lucky to have had the chance to learn and perform.

“It’s just normal to me, but other people are often very surprised to find out about it.

“I don’t really know anything else other than performing, and I love having my sister there on stage with me.”

Destiny are due to appear in two of the public performances at the festival.

They will be among the acts opening the four-day event when they appear in the family magic extravaganza on Thursday, March 16.

The sisters will return to the stage the following day as part of the Friday night gala performance.

Leah Mae added: “We are really excited about performing at STIMF, because it’s a high profile event for the magic world, but it’s also close enough to home for our friends and family to come and see us.

“Performing is something we both love, and we’re both excited about the event.

“We get to share a stage with some huge names on the Friday night and it’s fantastic that we are going to be a part of it.”

Tickets for the family magic extravaganza cost £8, while those for the Friday gala show are £14 and £13 for concessions. For tickets, visit www.customshouse.co.uk or call 0191 454 1234.