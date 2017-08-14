Teenager dies in two vehicle collision

An 18-year-old man has died in a crash between two vehicles.
Northumbria Police are appealing for information after the fatal collision.
The crash happened around 6.40pm yesterdayon Birkland Lane, just north of Cranberry Bog Road in Kibblesworth.
Two 17-year-old men, a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also seriously injured.
Inquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 998 130817.
