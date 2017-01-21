Teenager remains critical after collision on busy South Tyneside road

A teenager is still in a critical condition after a car smash in South Tyneside.

The 19-year-old was injured when a Mazda 3 and a Fiat Bravo were involved in a collision on the A194 Leam Lane on Wednesday night.

His condition is currently critical and enquiries are ongoing Police spokesman

The incident took place at about 9.40pm between the roundabouts at Whitemare Pool and Mill Lane.

Police say the teenager remains in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, while investigations into the collision continue.

His condition is currently described as critical.

Leam Lane was closed for about five hours on Wednesday while police dealt with the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses as they bid to establish the circumstances.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a collision in South Tyneside.

“The collision happened at 9.40pm on Wednesday, January 18, between a Mazda 3 and Fiat Bravo on the A194 Leam Lane between the roundabouts at Whitemare Pool and Mill Lane.

“A 19-year-old South Shields man was taken to the RVI by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

“His condition is currently critical and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the collision on Wednesday night is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1124 18/01/17.