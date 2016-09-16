Tell us your ‘mares’ – South Shields pub launches competition to fix drinkers’ woes

A South Shields pub is offering one lucky local the chance to win £500 to fix a problem.

The Sundial Hungry Horse pub in Sea Road is encouraging its patrons to share their first week back ‘mares’, with one deserving winner receiving £500 to fix a problem and help ease the post-holiday blues.

The pub will also be helping to turn around the fortunes of other deserving locals, with nine £50 vouchers for some of the worthiest first week fails, courtesy of Robinsons.

Simon Munro, general manager at the Sundial, said: “Whether you turned up late for a meeting, spilt coffee on your new coat, or the kids’ new uniforms have shrunk in the wash, we want to try and fix your first week ‘mares.”

To be in with a chance of winning £500 and your problem fixed by the Sundial, visit hungryhorse.co.uk/havingamare before Sunday and enter the competition.