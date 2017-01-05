Ten steps in to help save South Tyneside Young Carers

A vital support service for young carers has been saved thanks to a charity in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside TEN has stepped in to take the borough Young Carers Project under its wing after the future of the service was thrown into doubt.

We can now look to the future and implement ambitious plans to increase support for young carers within South Tyneside. Karen Ahmed

Six staff have been transferred to the charity, they will work from its offices in Market Dock, South Shields.

Big Lottery funding of £280,000 and additional support from South Tyneside Council, will see it run into 2018.

Karen Ahmed, young carers project manager, said: “After months of uncertainty and concerns regarding the continuation of the young carers project we are delighted to be working in partnership with TEN.

“We can now look to the future and implement ambitious plans to increase support for young carers within South Tyneside.”

The service supports children and young people - some as young as five - who are caring for a family member who is dealing with an illness, disability, addiction problem or mental health difficulties.

In South Tyneside there are 1,000 young carers registered with over 400 currently active within the service.

The group provide support on issues faced by young carers including isolation, low self-esteem and confidence, bullying, poor school attendance, attainment and emotional difficulties.

Hazel McCallion, chief executive, TEN, said: “We are extremely pleased to be selected as the organisation to support the continuation of this vital service for young carers.

“We have an increasing focus on unemployed young people and the support they need to get into the jobs market, the young carers service is therefore a very good fit. The funding for the young carers service takes us to 2018, so we have a lot of hard work to do to gain fresh funding beyond that point.”

The transfer to TEN was approved by the Carers Association South Tyneside, Big Lottery and South Tyneside Council.