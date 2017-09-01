The date Apple is expected to launch iPhone 8 - but what will it be called?

Apple have issued an invitation to media outlets to attend what is expected to be the launch of the latest iPhone, the iPhone 8.

The tech giant is expected to reveal the new device alongside updated versions of the current flagship iPhone 7 s and 7s Plus at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 12.

A new generation of Apple Watch and the fifth-generation Apple TV box are also expected to be unveiled at the event.

So what will it look like?

The new phone is predicted to come in a new coppery ‘blush gold’ finish, edge-to-edge curved 5.8-inch display and 3D camera module for taking 3D photos.

Some sources are predicting new materials, with Apple ditching the aluminium casing of recent iPhones in favour of a reinforced glass and stainless steel casing.

That glass casing will enable wireless charging - a feature which rival Samsung has offered on premium devices from the Galaxy range for a number of years.

Another major departure expected with the new design is the lack of home button, with the screen instead taking up the whole length of the device and the fingerprint sensor pad relocated beneath the screen.

What’s in a name?

The iPhone 8 may not actually be the iPhone 8. 2017 marked the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone leading some to speculate that the new device will in fact become the iPhone X - a nod to the 10-year landmark.

Whatever it’s called, Apple fanboys and girls will be excited at the prospect of the new phone.

Apple surprised many by reporting a fall in iPhone sales in Quarter two 2017 with some analysts believing the dip a result of consumers waiting for the anticipated iPhone 8.

Sales dropped further - although in line with expectations - to 41 million phones in quarter three.

The tech giant will be hoping that the new device will help propel Apple back to the top of sales charts.