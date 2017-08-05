The eight young would-be models in finals of Jarrow Modelsearch competition

Would-be models have been given a helping hand at a South Tyneside shopping centre.

The finalists have been named in the Viking Shopping Centre’s Modelsearch competition.

The event, which was launch at the Jarrow shopping centre in May, saw over 240 people enter the competition.

Sixty four were then invited to attend Castings in The Attic Dance Studios with judges Michael Knowles and William Brown from Modelsearch.

The winners, chosen in a range of age categories.

They are Merryn Alice Chapman, four, Kenzie Kiely, four, Alice Kidd, 10, Oliver Cermar, eight, Gracie Olivier Seales, 13, David France, 12,

Rachael Daws, 20, and Vincent Blacklock, 24.

All the finalists will be returning to the centre to attend a professional photo shoot later this year.

They will each receive a portfolio of photos and be featured in the advertising campaigns, website and Facebook for the Centre.

One overall winner will be chosen after that fashion shoot to attend a London studio where they will be styled and photographed by top

industry professionals.

Michael Knowles of Modelsearch, said: “We would like thank everyone who came down to the centre to take part in the competition.

“At the Castings, we were truly spoilt for choice but it was not just the great looks that impressed us. Without exception, every model in every age category was charming, polite and had so many extra talents, skills and interests.

“It was a real privilege to meet so many delightful people and we are so sorry we could not choose everyone.”

