The new £5million road scheme which has failed to impress

Plans to spend £5million improving two roads in South Tyneside have been greeted with a mixed response.

South Tyneside Council is set to receive £3.66million in funding from the Department for Transport to help pay for a new lane gain on the A19 northbound approach to the Tyne Tunnel and create a traffic light controlled junction on the 194 Leam Lane, where it meets the B1306 Mill Lane in Hebburn.

The Tyne Tunnel approach plan is aimed at improving traffic movements between the A194 and A185 junctions.

The DfT will provide £2.05million in funding for the £2.93million project.

At Mill Lane there will be £1.61million in DfT funding for the scheme, which will cost £2.36million overall.

The cash is part of a £345million funding package to improve local roads and public transport across the country.

Gazette readers took to our Facebook page to have their say on both projects.

Graeme Dunford wrote: “I contacted the council to ask what they plan to achieve by putting the lights on the roundabout.

“Apparently a computer model has predicted severe congestion from Mill Lane by 2021 so they’re putting the lights up to prevent this happening.

“According to the model the lights will only cause a “five to 15 second delay” for traffic on the dual carriageway.

“That’s what they told me.”

Christine Burdis said “I didn’t think lights at the top of Mill Lane are needed. Never been any congestion in this road that I know of and I work on Mill Lane . Bet after they are put in there will be congestion.”

Michael Brennan added: “More traffic lights! When you read the blurb, the justification is to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion. “They have made an armpit of the latest road improvements on A194 now they want move congestion back to White Mare Pool.”

Michael Kent wrote: “I hope they wait until the Silverlink and Heworth works are over. If not, the A19 will be a car park in rush hour.”

Keith Duncan added: “How about just resurfacing some of the worst roads in the borough instead.”

Steven Johnston wrote: “Total waste of time and money putting lights at Mill Lane roundabout.

“Nothing wrong with it.