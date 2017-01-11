The Queen of crime fiction heads to South Shields

One of Britain’s most successful crime novelists is heading to South Tyneside to celebrate the launch of her latest book.

Ann Cleeves, the author behind ITV’s Vera and BBC One’s Shetland, will be at The Word, in the Market Place, on February 3.

The event will mark the release of her latest book, Cold Earth – the seventh book in her Shetland series.

The author, who worked as a probation officer before her writing career took off, will be joined by Alison O’Donnell, better known as Tosh from the TV crime drama Shetland.

The two-panel discussion will give fans of the series and Ann’s best-selling books a chance to hear more from the actress and author.

Ann, who has written 30 novels in the last 30 years, said: “As soon as I visited The Word I could tell it would be a brilliant place for events. It is a place to share with friends, so I am delighted that Alison O’Donnell, the actress who plays Tosh in the BBC adaption of my Shetland books can be there with me.”

Cold Earth is Ann’s 30th novel, and once again features the enigmatic Jimmy Perez, brought to life in BBC One’s drama series by Douglas Henshall, as he struggles to uncover a dark secret buried on the island of Shetland.

Tickets for the event, which will take place within the Atrium, are priced £3 per person. The talk will begin at 7pm.

For information and to book tickets, visit www.theworduk.org.

For information on events and activities at The Word, visit www.facebook.com/worduk, www.instagram.com/theword_uk or @theword_uk.