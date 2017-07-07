‘There’s only one Bradley Lowery!’ See Sunderland AFC fans’ sixth minute tribute to youngster

Sunderland AFC fans paid tribute to inspirational Bradley Lowery in the sixth minute of the club’s friendly at Bury tonight.

Supporters stood and applauded in tribute to the six-year-old, who died after a long battle with neuroblastoma this afternoon.

There was also a rendition of ‘There’s only one Bradley Lowery’, the chant which has regularly been heard on the terraces over the last year.

Sunderland’s players are wearing black armbands during tonight’s game in memory of Bradley, while there was a minute’s applause before the match at Gigg Lane.

Bury announced that all gate receipts from the game would go to the charity set up in Bradley’s name.