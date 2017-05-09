Theresa May backs our Fighting Fake News campaign

Prime Minister Theresa May has given her backing to our Fighting Fake News campaign by warning of the dangers of such items distributed on social media.

The Conservative Party leader also said she gave her strong support to a free press which underpins democracy.

The campaign is aimed at reminding readers about the importance of our brands in bringing you Trusted News.

In a world where unsubstantiated facts can be published to huge audiences via social media platforms, with no regulation, our brands have a proud history of bringing you well-researched and accurate journalism.

Mrs May said: “We need to be very wary of this concept of fake news.

“We have got a situation with social media and different outlets where anybody can put something on social media site as if it’s real without anybody checking.

“People need to recognise that and recognise you can’t trust everything you see on social media.

“We know newspapers have a responsibility that they take seriously in terms of what they are reporting.

“A free press is very important, it underpins our democracy.

“It’s also important for [politicians] to make sure the statements we make are upfront and transparent for people.”

Mrs May was speaking as the local press industry highlights the importance of trusted local media journalism in the run up to the General Election.

We will be asking readers to support us in delivering this message and get involved in learning about how we carry out our trade.

The campaign comes in the run up to Local Newspaper Week which begins on Monday.