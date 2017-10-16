These are the shows theatre fans need to see this festive season

There are treats galore for theatre lovers in South Tyneside with the publication of a packed list of shows and performances in the run up to the festive season.

The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields, has released its latest brochure for November and December to herald the start of panto season.

Comedian Jason Cook is set to have the audience in stitches at his New Year's Eve show at The Customs House.

The latest panto, a festive production The Lambton Worm, will dominate much of the November and December schedule - but there is plenty more in the programme to please everyone, according to Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House.

He said: “Our new brochure brings with it the season to be jolly, where I’ll be donning my frock and becoming Dame Bella Ballcock in our ever-popular panto, The Lambton Worm.

“As well as our panto, there are so many other highlights to pick from in this season.

“We’re bringing the talented Andrew Finnegan back to his hometown in Drip, Brit Award winners Blake celebrate their 10th anniversary with us and the fantastic Rick Wakeman returns following his sell-out show last year.

Hindu Nari Sangh will perform a special Diwali concert on Friday, November 3 at The Customs House.

“And for those looking for the perfect Christmas treat, I’m sure we have catered for your needs with classic films in our cinema, music and top festive food in our Daltons Suite and Santa’s Naughty Elf for the under-sevens.

“Jason Cook also returns with his New Year’s Eve Comedy Club, where you can see in 2018 with laughter.”

Drip, on Wednesday, November 8, is a musical comedy from Boundless Theatre, and sees Andrew, from South Shields, play 15-year-old Liam, an optimist who joins a synchronised swimming team, even though he can’t swim.

Brit Award-winning vocal trio Blake will bring their 10th Anniversary Tour to The Customs House on Sunday, November 5, and Rick Wakeman will bring his Piano Portraits tour to The Customs House on Friday, November 10.

Encore will perform at The Customs House from Tuesday, November 14, to Saturday, November 18.

Other musical attractions include the American Country Tribute Show on Thursday, November 9, and Encore from Tuesday, November 14, to Saturday, November 18.

Family-friendly ballet The Nutcracker, will take place on Tuesday, November 7, and Hindu Nari Sangh will perform a special Diwali concert on Friday, November 3.

South Tyneside Dance Workshop’s Gala Show is on Saturday, November 11, choreographed by Jacqui West and compered by Ray Spencer.

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club returns on Saturday, November 4, before the big New Year’s Eve show on Sunday, December 31.

Brit Award-winning vocal trio Blake bring their 10th Anniversary Tour to The Customs House on Sunday, November 5.

The Lambton Worm runs from Tuesday, November 28, until Saturday, January 6, while Santa’s Naughty Elf: A Christmas Carol runs from Saturday, December 2, to Saturday, December 24.

A Christmas Carol: A Folk Opera also features a re-telling of the Charles Dickens classic, fusing traditional songs and storytelling with musicians Chris Green and Sophie Matthews, plus special guest Jude Rees.

Other Christmas events include screenings of the original Miracle on 34th Street, Home Alone and Elf in the cinema, music from Danny Reed and Swing Sisters, a Christmas Murder Mystery and festive gallery masterclasses.

For more information, pick up a brochure from the box office or visit www.customshouse.co.uk