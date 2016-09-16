Thousands of reasons to visit South Tyneside’s newest library

Bookworms will be spoilt for choice when they visit South Tyneside’s newest library.

More than 9,000 new books have been delivered to the The Word, National Centre for the Written Word in South Shields ahead of its official opening next month.

Stock from the old Central Library in Prince Georg Square has been moved into the new building in Market Place, which will have 70,000 books across all three floors.

The new library will also have more PCs available as part of the People’s Network and a much-enhanced local and family history section.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “The Word marries the traditional library with a superb 21st century digital environment.

“Everything that people love about the old library – fantastic books, great staff, and thriving community groups – will remain, but will be housed in a state-of-the-art building.

“The Word celebrates the written word in all its forms through a rolling programme of high quality exhibitions, events and workshops.

“For children and young people in particular we hope that The Word will stimulate creative ideas, foster a love of reading and writing and develop computer and literacy skills.”

The library will also be an enhanced digital offer, with websites including Ancestry, Find My Past and the British Newspaper Archive free to use in the library.

The Word is the centrepiece of the first phase of the £100m South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan being delivered by South Tyneside Council and its partner Muse Developments.

It will boast an impressive range of facilities including a computer gaming area, a FabLab with 3D printers and vinyl and laser cutters, digitised archives, meeting rooms, children’s immersive storytelling area, OpenZone IT suite and café.

An exhibition about world-famous film director Sir Ridley Scott will launch the venue.

The display will showcase six of his most well-known movies: Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Robin Hood, Thelma and Louise and The Martian.

The exhibition will be launched on October 22, when The Word officially opens.