Thousands turn out in South Tyneside to honour war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Thousands of people in South Tyneside turned out today to honour those who fell in defence of the country.

The borough fell silent at the stroke of 11am on Remembrance Day as people observed the two-minute silence at six ceremonies in honour of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in two World Wars and conflicts since.

The silence at Westoe Cenotaph, South Shields.

Following a march from South Shields Town Hall to the town’s war memorial at Westoe, the service was led by Canon John Miller of St Michael’s Church and Father Michael Weymes of St Bede’s Church.

Following the two-minute silence, South Tyneside Mayor, Coun Olive Punchion laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal British Legion

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck MP laid a on behalf of the people of South Shields, South Tyneside Council leader, Coun Iain Malcolm, laid a tribute on behalf members of the local authority and council chief executive Martin Swales placed a wreath on the memorial on behalf of council staff.

The Deputy Lieutenant, Mr Barry Speker, OBE, DL, laid a wreath on behalf of representing Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear

Remembrance Sunday Service at Westoe Cenotaph, South Shields.

Wreaths were then laid by representatives of the three armed forces, reserve units, cadet groups, veterans organisations, Northumbria Police, Tyne & Wear Fire Service, St John Ambulance, The Salvation Army, Boys Brigade, Scouts and Girl Guides.

A wreath was also laid by South Shields Community School on behalf of the young people of South Tyneside

The crowd were told: “We are here to remember those who died in two world wars; to remember those who suffer as the result of those wars.

“We are here to remember those who have died as the result of wars since and those who continue to suffer because of war.

South Tyneside Mayo, Coun Olive Punchion, and Canon John Miller

“We are here to ask God’s forgiveness. We are here to pledge ourselves to co-operate with him in his purposes of peace for his creation.

Remembrance Day services were also held at the war memorial in Carr Ellison Park, Hebburn, and a short service was held at the town’s Kelly Grave.

In Jarrow, the service took place at the war memorial in Station Street.

Other services were held in Whitburn, Cleadon and East Boldon.

Deputy Lieutenant Barry Speker, South Tyneside Mayor, Coun Olive Punchion, and South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck at the ceremony

