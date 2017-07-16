Thousands turn out to see Busted at South Tyneside Summer Festival

Thousands of fans turned out to see boyband Busted at the South Tyneside Summer Festival.

The pop-rock band, made up of members Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson, took to the stage at Bents Park in the second of the summer concerts today.

Thousands turn out to see Busted at Bents Park, South Shields.

The group, which was supported by popular South Tyneside acts The Understudies, Sonny and Call on Sunday, performed for a capacity crowd of around 25,000.

Fans basking in the sunshine enjoyed Busted hits old and new, including 'Air Hostess' and 'Crashed the Wedding.'

Speaking ahead of their performance, the band said they loved playing for a northern audience.

Charlie said: "The crowds are always really good up north so we're looking forward to it.

Busted, headline South Tyneside Summer Festival Sunday concert at the Bents Park, South Shields.

"They're a bit rowdier, they're a bit more up for it.

"It's a nice Sunday afternoon and it has a nice family vibe to it so it should be good."

Matt added: "This summer we have 18 gigs over the weekends.

"We're in the studio all week then we get on the bus and turn up somewhere and play and it's wicked."

Sonny performs at South Tyneside Summer Festival Sunday concert at the Bents Park, South Shields.

The band is currently working on its fourth album and has a tour lined up in the coming months.

Matt added: "There is something about the way the crowd reacts when you play certain songs, I enjoy playing them all.

"It's lovely to be back together, it's like a little travelling stag do."

Meanwhile support act Call On Sunday said they were over the moon to be playing for a local crowd.

Call On Sunday perform at South Tyneside Summer Festival Sunday concert at the Bents Park, South Shields.

The pop band paid tribute to South Shields teens Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford, who tragically died in the Manchester bombings by dedicating their performance to the young couple.

Band member Jack Errington even wore Liam's cricket shirt in his honour.

Martin King from the group said: "To be supporting Busted, one of our inspirations, it is surreal.

"We are very excited and over the moon to be performing for a home crowd."

Four piece covers band The Understudies also got the crowd going with their performance.

The band's singer Taylor Payne said: "It's surreal being from South Shields to be playing at Bents Park.

Busted member Matt Willis gets the crowds going.

"It is probably one of the biggest gigs anyone from South Shields can do.

"We have been a band for five years now and I have kept an eye on the festival every year wondering if we could get asked to play, so it's great."

Also supporting Busted was 18-year-old South Shields singer Sonny who played at Bents Park last year under his real name Stevie Rennet.

He said: "I just love performing.

"I have been gigging for a few years now and just thrive off it.

"There was a massive crowds and a lot of my family where here today."

Those who came along to see the acts perform said they had a great day.

Crystal Tau, 26, had travelled up from London especially to see Busted perform.

She said: "Busted were my favourite childhood band, but this is the first time I have seen them.

"I have been looking forward to the gig for ages."

Michelle Sutcliffe, from Whitburn, said there was an excellent line up for this year's summer concerts.

She said: "I can't believe the town puts on such fabulous concerts for residents.

"I brought the whole family along and we were all so excited to see Busted."

On July 23, Louisa Johnson will be in town, supported by Jedward, 5 After Midnight and Matt Terry, and the concerts will conclude on July 30 with Sister Sledge, supported by The Shakes.

Families turn out to see Busted at South Tyneside Summer festival. (L-R) Crystal Tau, Danielle Sutcliffe, Joyce Brownson, Michelle Sutcliffe, and dog Barney.