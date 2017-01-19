Three men charged after night time break in at convenience store

A man will face a burglary charge and two others will answer an allegation they handled stolen goods after a shop was broken into.

Police began an investigation after a burglary at the Nisa store in Lord Street, off Mowbray Road in South Shields, at 10.40pm on Tuesday.

John Brennan, 29, of Madras Street, Simonside, has now been charged with burglary.

Lee Graham, 27, of Chirton Avenue, Marsden, charged with handling stolen goods.

Brian Nichol, 48, of no fixed abode, is also charged with handling stolen goods.

All three are due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 13.