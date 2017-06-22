Three police officers in hospital after assault in South Shields street

Three police officers are in hospital after being assaulted in a South Tyneside street.

A Community Support Officer suffered facial injuries during an incident in Station Road, South Shields, at 11.09am today.

Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He is now in custody.

During the incident two other officers who arrived at the scene to assist their colleague were also injured.

All three are receiving treatment at South Tyneside General District Hospital, where their injuries and are currently being assessed.

Chief Inspector Chris Grice said: "The safety of our officers and staff, and indeed the wider public, is paramount to us, and we will not tolerate any violence towards our officers.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this assault, and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact us with information."

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 394 of 22/06/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.