Thriller night at Jarrow Morrisons as staff create Michael Jackson parody video

Something evil's been lurking in one of our supermarkets ...

If you're a regular shopper at Morrisons in Jarrow you best be on the lookout for something spooky in your store!

Because the spirit of Michael Jackson has well and truly taken the place by storm, with more than 30 zombies creeping out of the woodwork in the run-up to Halloween.

The Jarrow Morrisons edition of Michael Jackson's Thriller has racked up thousands of YouTube views in just a day.

Forty of the store's staff sacrificed their free time last week to make the parody video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 6 before the store opened to the public.

And if you're planning to visit the supermarket on Saturday make sure you're prepared to face the zombies - staff will be holding a Thriller Day in store to get you in the Halloween spirit!

No one's gonna save you from the beast about to strike ...

Make sure you go along prepared for a scare!