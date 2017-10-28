Tile trouble as leisure centre faces latest repair bill

Haven Point bosses are faced with a hole lot of bother over another fix is needed to the award-winning building.

The £16million leisure centre - which has already undergone a series of repair jobs - is now looking at another maintenance task after damage was caused to the side of the specially-designed cladding.

The broken tile at Haven Point.

The outside of the South Shields venue in Pier Parade is covered with more than 21,000 imported tiles - with the covering created to mimic the sea and reflect the light and movement of “South Tyneside’s beautiful coastline.”

Each one was handmade and created in concave or convex to make up the geometric design, with a special effect glaze added by the German manufacturer tasked to make them by LA Architects.

Now South Tyneside Council is planning the job of replacing one of the tiles, after half of it was broken off on the side facing onto Ocean Road.

A spokesman said: “We have spare tiles so will replace the broken one as soon as possible.

“We do not know how the tile was broken.”

The centre, which has three pools and a gym, opened in October 2013 after a series of delays because of the construction process, which first began in September 2010.

By November 2014, the pools had to close for a week to carry out repairs to tiles, lighting and other remedial work.

In May 2015, the centre collected a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) accolade.

In August last year the gym closed for several months due to a burst pipe causing flood damage.