Timber firm customers charity transport effort

Two charities in South Tyneside have each benefited from £500 - thanks to a customer’s unusual way of carrying home an eight-foot plank of wood.

Staff at Ashley Timber thought nothing of it when a man bought a length of white melamine chipboard from the depot, in Garden Lane, South Shields.

Ashley Timber owner Brian Seals.

However, they were left stunned when they watched him place the wood, upright, on to the front of his mobility scooter before heading off.

The footage was captured on the company’s CCTV camera, which boss Brian Seales posted on the firm’s Facebook page.

Mr Seales then decided to set a challenge which involved cash being donated to two South Tyneside charities, Cancer Connections and St Clare’s Hospice, if fans of the Facebook page shared the video.

After the video was viewed 10,698 times, Mr Seals has now donated £500 to each of the good causes.

The customer transporting the plank

He said: “It’s not something you see every day, a customer carrying home an eight-foot length of melamine on a mobility scooter.

“We are just hoping he didn’t have too far to go.

“When we watched the incident back on our CCTV we thought it would be funny to share on our Facebook page, and we came up with the idea of raising money for two good local causes.”

The firm initially decided to donate £100 if the video received 10,000 hits – however, that was quickly achieved.

So Mr Seales decided to up the challenge and offered £100 for every 1,000 hits – up to a maximum of £1,000.

Mr Seales added: “It was just a spur of the moment decision to do this, so I had no expectations, but I have been amazed by the response.

“But I’d like to thank everyone who took part.”