Time to get cultural at The Word in South Shields

A range of cultural activities has been planned for the coming months at a new facility in South Shields.

Visitors to The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, will be treated to a variety of attractions at the state-of-the-art venue.

Avid crime fiction fans will be able to join Ann Cleeves, the bestselling author of ITV’s Vera and BBC One’s Shetland as she celebrates her 30th book in 30 years.

Cold Earth is the seventh book in Ann Cleeves’ Shetland series.

As part of the celebrations the Queen of Crime will be joined by actor Alison O’Donnell, who plays Tosh in the TV crime drama, in the Word Atrium, on Friday, February 3, at 7pm. Tickets £3 per person.

Ann and Alison will host a two-panel discussion for fans of series to enjoy.

Fans of Shakespeare can take part in ‘Et Tu, Shakespeare?’ a night of murder mystery with Cumbria’s premiere murder mystery event company Highly Suspect on Friday, March 31, from 7.15pm until 9.30pm. It costs £8.50 per person.

This highly interactive event will be packed full of eccentric characters, one of whom is behind the murder of Shakespearean scholar Professor Oliver Worldsastage.

The Word will also play host to the History Wardrobe Presents ... Agatha Christie & Art Deco on Friday, March 3, from 7pm until 8.30pm. Tickets £5.50 per person.

And those with a passion for crime writing may also be interested in Killer Women, a celebration of women and criminally good writing with acclaimed writers Erin Kelly, Katie Medina, Kate Rhodes and Helen Smith, on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. Tickets are £5.50 per person.