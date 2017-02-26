Top 20 health fibs we tell others - and ourselves

More than six out of 10 Brits are in complete denial about their health, according to new research.

A new study into the nation’s attitudes towards their wellbeing has revealed we tell on average 20 fibs a week regarding our lifestyles – that’s 1,020 every year.



And it isn’t only our friends we try to deceive, it is also partners, doctors – and even ourselves, according to the research by KP Nuts.



In fact, a staggering 61 per cent of the adults who took part in the study admitted they were in denial about their health – with 16 per cent claiming they “always” paint a healthier picture of their lives to others.



A spokesperson for KP Nuts said: “We’re all a little guilty of fibbing about what we’ve really been snacking on, but the truth is, we don’t have to take supplements and pump iron at the gym to be healthy.

"Some foods that we write off in a bid to eat well, can be far more nutritious than we give them credit for. It’s not about following food fads, it’s about knowing which foods taste good and still give you the nutrients you need.”



So what were the top 20 health fibs?



1. I drink more than 1 litre of water a day

2. I don’t watch much telly

3. I only drink at weekends

4. I visit the gym regularly

5. My kids aren’t allowed sweets

6. I have a normal BMI

7. I never eat takeaways

8. I don’t really like chocolate

9. I don’t like the taste of alcohol

10. I’m not a fan of fried food

11. My kids love vegetables

12. I never eat fast food

13. I lift really heavy weights

14. I only shop at organic supermarkets

15. I don’t eat any saturated fat

16. I won’t have processed food in the house

17. I have never tried a kebab

18. I don’t eat carbs at all

19. I’ve run a marathon

20. My children never eat fast food