Top marks for OAP scheme

A supported living scheme for older people in South Tyneside has scored top marks with care watchdogs.

Hagan Hall in Jarrow maintained its “good” rating with the Care Quality Commission, with inspectors saying that care is “delivered safely by staff who were appropriately trained.”

The CQC report highlights that those who live in Hagan Hall and their relatives agree that the staff are caring and are impressed by the support received.

Inspectors noted in their report that the re-location of day services to Hagan Hall has had a positive impact on people’s access to regular social gatherings. As the number of activities on offer increased, people living in their own flats at Hagan Hall had become more involved in community activities.

Maureen Scott used to use day services just once a week but since moving into sheltered accommodation at Hagan Hall, now takes part in activities five days a week.

She said: “There are all sorts of social activities to take part in. We play bingo and cards or just sit together for a chat and have a laugh. I mix with people a lot more and have made new friends.

“The staff are great. They help and support us and are very caring.”

Hagan Hall offers a range of activities, including baking sessions and quizzes as well as trips out and parties to mark special occasions.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing at South Tyneside Council, said: “By linking people to people and activities in their community, we can actively help them to stay well and independent.”