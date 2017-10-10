Traffic delays as roadworks begin at Heworth

Motorists have faced delays as the first day of roadworks gets under way on one of the North East's busiest roads.

Initial work has begun on the A184 Felling Bypass around Heworth in Gateshead ahead of repair works to the railway bridge beneath the road and the removal of the roundabout.

Crash barriers will be replaced and new lighting installed, with the flow of traffic to be narrowed down to a single lane in each direction while the work is carried out.

This morning, traffic built up on the route itself, with traffic backed up as far as Testo's Roundabout and to the A19 as drivers made their way towards Newcastle.

There were also delays on Shields Road through Pelaw and towards Hebburn, particularly heading in the direction of Heworth Roundabout, as people tried to avoid the main route.

The council has said the completing the early work means it should be able to maintain two lanes in each direction for longer while the roundabout works are carried out.

A spokesman said: "This should improve traffic flow through the roadworks site and reduce the congestion caused by the works."

It is still awaiting approval from Network Rail for the works at Heworth Roundabout to begin.

The authority has said access across the roundabout to Shields Road and Sunderland Road will be maintained until early in the New Year.

More detail about the planned work can be found here.