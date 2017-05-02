Traffic officers issue appeal over A1 (M) Bank Holiday smash

Police investigating an A1(M) collision between two cars hope other motorists can help them piece together what happened.

Durham Constabulary's Road Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses to a crash which happened on the southbound side of the carriageway on Saturday.

It happened approximately 1.5 miles before Junction 60, between Bowburn services near Durham and Bradbury at 6.20am.

A black Mercedes A180 collided with the rear of a silver Renault Grand Scenic, resulting in the Renault leaving the carriageway.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the black Mercedes car prior to that.

Any information to Pc Simon Hogg of the Road Policing Unit via 101.